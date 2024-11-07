Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 1c

Reports Q3 revenue $67.8M, consensus $57.69M. “We are pleased to report continued strong momentum through the first nine months of the year,” stated CEO Peter Greenleaf. “Going forward, our streamlined organization will enable us to lean further into key areas of the commercial LUPKYNIS business that have historically delivered optimal returns, while at the same time accelerating the development of our important pipeline product, AUR200.”

