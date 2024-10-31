Auric Mining Ltd. Boosts Cash Flow Amid Gold Sales

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. reported a positive cash flow from operating activities, driven by a significant interim cash distribution from gold sales at Jeffreys Find, totaling AUD 2 million. Despite investments in tenements and equipment, the company maintained a strong cash position with a net increase of AUD 3,487,000. This robust financial performance highlights Auric Mining’s promising prospects in the mining sector.

