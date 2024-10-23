Aurelia Metals Limited Reports Strong Financial Performance

Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, ending the year debt-free with A$116.5 million in cash, a significant increase from A$38.9 million the previous year. The company achieved its revised production and cost guidance while successfully advancing exploration and development projects, including the recommencement of development at the Federation site. Environmental excellence was also highlighted with a notable improvement in their Recordable Environmental Incident Frequency Rate.

