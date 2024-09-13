Aura Stock Up as Lead Drug Shows Superior Efficacy in Eye Cancer Study

Shares of Aura Biosciences AURA gained 7.9% on Sept. 12 after the company announced encouraging data from a phase II study evaluating its lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), to treat early-stage choroidal melanoma (CM) in the first-line setting. Bel-sar is a novel investigational agent designed with a dual mechanism of action that includes targeted cytotoxicity and immune activation.

CM is a type of cancer occurring in the choroid, a layer of blood vessels and connective tissue between the sclera (white of the eye) and retina. It is the most common primary intraocular (inside the eye) cancer in adults.

Bel-Sar Leads to Tumor Control & Preserves Visual Acuity

The phase II study results showed that bel-sar achieved an 80% tumor control rate in phase III-eligible patients (8 out of 10) who received the treatment. Among these responders, the tumor stopped growing completely. 90% of the patients preserved their visual acuity. This is particularly important since 80% of these patients had tumors near the fovea or optic disc, areas associated with a high risk of vision loss. This highlights the potential of this new drug class for preserving vision in patients with CM.

Treatment with radiotherapy, which is the current standard of care, results in poor vision outcomes, with up to 87% of patients experiencing visual acuity below 20/200, the threshold for legal blindness in the treated eye. Bel-sar has the potential to be the first treatment to both target the tumor and preserve vision, potentially transforming the treatment approach for patients with CM.

Year to date, shares of AURA have gained 10.5% against the industry's 0.8% decline.



Aura further states that the investigational bel-sar therapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was overall well-tolerated by the CM patient populationregardless of dosage strength. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported during the phase II study.

Ocular treatment-related adverse events were mostly mild to moderate in severity, which were self-limited, requiring no treatment and resolved in a median of six days.

Aura’s Future Plans for Bel-Sar Treatment in CM Patients

Based on positive phase II results, Aura has already advanced bel-sar to late-stage development. An ongoing global phase III CoMpass study is currently enrolling patients to evaluate the candidate as a first-line treatment for CM patients. Last year, the company received written confirmation from the FDA through a Special Protocol Assessment for the design and planned analysis of its late-stage CM study. This agreement indicates that the regulatory body believes that if the CoMpass study is successful, it will meet the necessary objectives to support Aura’s planned submission for a biologics license application for bel-sar to treat CM.

Apart from the CM indication, AURA is also currently evaluating bel-sar as a monotherapy in an ongoing early-stage study for the treatment of bladder cancer.

