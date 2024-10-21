AuMEGA Metals Secures C$16.3 Million in Financing

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd has successfully raised approximately C$16.3 million through an upsized private placement financing, attracting strong demand from global institutional investors, including B2Gold Corp. The proceeds will be used to advance exploration programs in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as for working capital purposes.

