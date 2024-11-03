AuMEGA Metals Raises $8.77M in Private Placement

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd, formerly known as Matador Mining Ltd, has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement financing, raising C$8.77 million through the issuance of 131 million shares. The funds will be directed towards expanding exploration efforts in Newfoundland and Labrador, including a major drill program at the Bunker Hill Project. The second tranche, aiming to raise an additional C$7.34 million, is pending shareholder approval.

