AuKing Mining Secures Saudi Exploration License

November 05, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Limited, in partnership with Barg Alsaman Mining Company, has secured the Shaib Marqan gold exploration license in Saudi Arabia’s mineral-rich Arabian-Nubian Shield. This strategic acquisition positions AuKing to explore the under-explored region, which is highly prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, emphasizing mining as a key economic pillar to diversify its economy.

