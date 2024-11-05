AuKing Mining Secures Saudi Exploration License

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Limited, in partnership with Barg Alsaman Mining Company, has secured the Shaib Marqan gold exploration license in Saudi Arabia’s mineral-rich Arabian-Nubian Shield. This strategic acquisition positions AuKing to explore the under-explored region, which is highly prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, emphasizing mining as a key economic pillar to diversify its economy.

