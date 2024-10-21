News & Insights

Augmentum Fintech Launches Share Buyback Programme

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has initiated an Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme, allowing the company to buy back up to 14.99% of its issued ordinary share capital. Managed by Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets, this programme will run until the release of the company’s Half Year Report for the period ending 30 September 2024. Purchased shares will be held in treasury, as part of a strategy approved by shareholders at the recent AGM.

