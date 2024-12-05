AudioEye Prices Secondary Offering Of Up To 1.250 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE), a software company, on Thursday priced its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of up to 1,250,000 shares, to be sold by certain selling stockholders at $24 per share.

The offering is expected to be closed on December 6. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares from the selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the proposed offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.