News & Insights

Markets
AEYE

AudioEye Prices Secondary Offering Of Up To 1.250 Mln Shares

December 05, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE), a software company, on Thursday priced its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of up to 1,250,000 shares, to be sold by certain selling stockholders at $24 per share.

The offering is expected to be closed on December 6. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares from the selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the proposed offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.