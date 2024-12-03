News & Insights

Auction Technology Group Voting Rights Decline

December 03, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Auction Technology Group PLC (GB:ATG) has released an update.

Auction Technology Group PLC has reported a decrease in voting rights held by investment management entities associated with abrdn plc, falling below the 5% threshold. This shift indicates a reduction from the previous position of over 5%, reflecting a change in investment strategy or portfolio adjustments by the Edinburgh-based firms.

