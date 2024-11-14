Auckland International Airport CFO Increases Shareholding

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited’s Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Reynolds, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 185 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 1,385 shares. This transaction reflects his vested interest in the company as part of an employee share purchase plan, which signals confidence in the airport’s future performance. Investors may view this move as a positive indicator of the company’s potential growth and leadership stability.

