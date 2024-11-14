News & Insights

Stocks
ACKDF

Auckland International Airport CFO Increases Shareholding

November 14, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited’s Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Reynolds, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 185 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 1,385 shares. This transaction reflects his vested interest in the company as part of an employee share purchase plan, which signals confidence in the airport’s future performance. Investors may view this move as a positive indicator of the company’s potential growth and leadership stability.

For further insights into ACKDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACKDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.