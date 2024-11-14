Auckland Airport’s New Securities Quotation on ASX

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited is set to quote 152,200 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following an issue date of November 11, 2024. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, allowing for the transfer of shares without restrictions. Investors are likely to watch this development closely as it may impact the company’s financial market presence.

For further insights into ACKDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.