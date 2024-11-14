News & Insights

Auckland Airport’s New Securities Quotation on ASX

November 14, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited is set to quote 152,200 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following an issue date of November 11, 2024. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, allowing for the transfer of shares without restrictions. Investors are likely to watch this development closely as it may impact the company’s financial market presence.

