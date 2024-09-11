AT&T Intends To Use Unsupervised's AI Tools In Wider Capacity Over Next Year

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T), Wednesday entered into an agreement with software company Unsupervised to use the latter's AI Data Analysts over the next year to analyze a variety of internal data sources to provide natural language query answers, AI-generated insights, and predictions to the employees.

The company added that Unsupervised's software has identified over one-hundred million dollars' worth of opportunities which could be deployed across a variety of business units at AT&T.

"We have embraced the AI revolution by developing advanced Generative AI tools like Ask AT&T and by working with providers of advanced AI solutions like Unsupervised," said Mark Austin, VP Data Science at AT&T. "Unsupervised's AI Data Analysts have delivered strong ROI—improving our key metrics while empowering our team with faster, smarter access to data insights."

