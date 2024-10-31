Atrum Coal Advances Legal Battle and Asset Sale

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd is advancing its legal claim against the Government of Alberta over alleged expropriation of coal leases, with a trial set for April 2025. Meanwhile, the company has struck a deal to sell its Canadian subsidiaries to Panorama Resources, potentially receiving up to AU$1.55 million contingent on certain conditions. Atrum remains debt-free with a cash reserve of A$1.431 million as of September 2024.

