News & Insights

Stocks

Atrum Coal Advances Legal Battle and Asset Sale

October 31, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd is advancing its legal claim against the Government of Alberta over alleged expropriation of coal leases, with a trial set for April 2025. Meanwhile, the company has struck a deal to sell its Canadian subsidiaries to Panorama Resources, potentially receiving up to AU$1.55 million contingent on certain conditions. Atrum remains debt-free with a cash reserve of A$1.431 million as of September 2024.

For further insights into AU:ATU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.