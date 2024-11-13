Atrium Mortgage Reports Strong Earnings and Dividend Increase

Atrium Mortgage Invest (TSE:AI) has released an update.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation reported a strong third-quarter performance with an increase in earnings per share to $0.26 and announced a 3.3% rise in its annual dividend rate. The company highlighted its robust mortgage portfolio and successful common share offering, raising $28.8 million to support business growth and liquidity.

