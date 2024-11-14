News & Insights

Atrato Onsite Energy Declares Dividend Amid Strategic Moves

November 14, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc has announced a dividend of 1.98 pence per share, to be paid on or around 12 December 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to maintain its Investment Trust Status and reflects its commitment to clean energy generation. Shareholders registered by 22 November 2024 will be eligible for this dividend.

