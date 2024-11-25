Atos Receives Offer For Its Advanced Computing Division From French State

(RTTNews) - Atos SE (AEXAF), a multinational information technology service and consulting company, Monday announced that the French State has made a non-binding proposal to buy 100 percent of the Advanced Computing activities of its BDS division for 500 million euros, based on an enterprise value for a period until May 31, 2025.

The consideration is also expected to rise to 625 million euros, including earn outs, if certain conditions are met. In addition, if the deal is signed, a share purchase agreement could be signed, to receive an initial payment of 150 million euros.

Atos will also agree to start a formal sale process for its Cybersecurity products and Mission Critical Systems, which brought in about 340 million euros in revenue in 2023.

The proposed deal is expected to result in a financial leverage ratio of between 1.8x and 2.1x by 2027, depending on the outcome of the ongoing 233 million euros rights issue.

Friday, AEXAF had closed its regular trading at $0.17.

