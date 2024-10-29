News & Insights

Atomos Ltd. Boosts Sales with New Product Launches

October 29, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. reported a 6% year-over-year increase in Q1 FY25 sales, reaching $9.3 million, driven by strong performance of its new Shinobi II product. Despite initial delays, the launch of the Ninja Phone and SunDragon is expected to bolster future sales, and the company achieved an improved gross profit margin of 43.1%. With restructuring efforts mostly complete and legal disputes settled, Atomos is poised for growth with a focus on expanding its market reach among content creators.

