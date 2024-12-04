News & Insights

Atlassian Signs Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services To Drive Cloud Migration

December 04, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), and Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to expedite cloud transformation and deliver advanced AI and security capabilities to enterprise customers.

Atlassian said the agreement will help drive the migration of enterprise users from its Data Center business to Atlassian Cloud over a multi-year timeline.

Further, to support the scale of migrations, Atlassian and AWS will establish a Cloud Center of Excellence to streamline complex migrations for large enterprises, reducing migration time by up to 50 percent.

Customers on the Atlassian Cloud platform get access to cloud-only capabilities such as AI, automation, analytics, and unified search.

