Atlassian Signs Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services To Drive Cloud Migration

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), and Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to expedite cloud transformation and deliver advanced AI and security capabilities to enterprise customers.

Currently, TEAM shares are gaining 5.51 percent at $283 on a volume of 1,072,763.

Atlassian said the agreement will help drive the migration of enterprise users from its Data Center business to Atlassian Cloud over a multi-year timeline.

Further, to support the scale of migrations, Atlassian and AWS will establish a Cloud Center of Excellence to streamline complex migrations for large enterprises, reducing migration time by up to 50 percent.

Customers on the Atlassian Cloud platform get access to cloud-only capabilities such as AI, automation, analytics, and unified search.

