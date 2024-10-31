Atlassian sees Q2 revenue $1.233B-$1.241B, consensus $1.23B

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 25.5%. Data Center revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 27.5%. Marketplace and other revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 8.0%. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 84.0% on a non-GAAP basis. Operating margin is expected to be approximately (10.0%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 21.0% on a non-GAAP basis.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.