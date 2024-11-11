News & Insights

Atlantic Navigation Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Ltd. (SG:5UL) has released an update.

Atlantic Navigation Holdings reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a notable increase in revenue and net profit. The company’s revenue grew by 23.4% to $28.4 million, while net profit after tax surged by 84.8% to $8.9 million, reflecting their effective asset-light strategy. The gross profit margin also saw a significant rise, indicating improved operational efficiency.

