Atkore price target lowered to $93 from $99 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray lowered the firm’s price target on Atkore (ATKR) to $93 from $99 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings miss. Worsened negatives for the company included a new PVC conduit competitor, further import pressures in both PVC and steel conduit, and the ongoing startup inefficiencies at Hobart, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that price normalization might also now be pushed out to FY26, though the post-earnings stock reaction suggests “some glimmer of hope” that a bottoming might be forming.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATKR:
- Atkore price target lowered to $115 from $130 at Loop Capital
- Atkore downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley
- Navigating Complex Risks: Atkore International’s Challenge in Global Mega Projects
- Atkore Inc. Reports Decline in 2024 Earnings
- Nvidia reports Q3 beat, Starbucks explores China partnerships: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.