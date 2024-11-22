News & Insights

Atkore price target lowered to $93 from $99 at RBC Capital

November 22, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray lowered the firm’s price target on Atkore (ATKR) to $93 from $99 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings miss. Worsened negatives for the company included a new PVC conduit competitor, further import pressures in both PVC and steel conduit, and the ongoing startup inefficiencies at Hobart, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that price normalization might also now be pushed out to FY26, though the post-earnings stock reaction suggests “some glimmer of hope” that a bottoming might be forming.

