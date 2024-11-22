Atkore price target lowered to $93 from $99 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray lowered the firm’s price target on Atkore (ATKR) to $93 from $99 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings miss. Worsened negatives for the company included a new PVC conduit competitor, further import pressures in both PVC and steel conduit, and the ongoing startup inefficiencies at Hobart, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that price normalization might also now be pushed out to FY26, though the post-earnings stock reaction suggests “some glimmer of hope” that a bottoming might be forming.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.