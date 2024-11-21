News & Insights

Atkore Inc. Reports Decline in 2024 Earnings

Atkore International ( (ATKR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atkore International presented to its investors.

Atkore Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products catering to commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, known for delivering sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation.

In its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report, Atkore Inc. announced a decrease in net sales and income compared to the previous year, reflecting the challenges in the current economic environment. The company reported a decline in both quarterly and annual financial metrics, including net income and adjusted EBITDA, which were affected by lower average selling prices and other economic factors.

The key financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024 include a 9.4% decline in net sales to $788.3 million, while net income decreased by 48.1% to $73.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant drop of 39.6% to $140.2 million. For the full fiscal year 2024, net sales decreased by 9.0% to $3.2 billion, with net income and adjusted EBITDA declining by 31.4% and 25.9%, respectively.

Looking ahead, Atkore’s management remains focused on strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the company for long-term growth, despite expected challenges in certain markets. The company anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $2.9 – $3.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $475 – $525 million, showcasing cautious optimism amidst a competitive landscape.

