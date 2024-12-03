ATI Physical Therapy Faces Delisting and Market Shift

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from ATI Physical Therapy ( (ATIP) ).

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. is facing delisting from the New York Stock Exchange due to non-compliance with market capitalization requirements, prompting a shift to the OTC Pink Market. While this move is not expected to impact business operations, it may result in reduced liquidity and trading volume for its shares. The company is exploring interim financing to provide liquidity for shareholders amid ongoing challenges, including liquidity concerns and regulatory risks.

See more data about ATIP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.