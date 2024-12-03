News & Insights

ATI Physical Therapy Faces Delisting and Market Shift

December 03, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from ATI Physical Therapy ( (ATIP) ).

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. is facing delisting from the New York Stock Exchange due to non-compliance with market capitalization requirements, prompting a shift to the OTC Pink Market. While this move is not expected to impact business operations, it may result in reduced liquidity and trading volume for its shares. The company is exploring interim financing to provide liquidity for shareholders amid ongoing challenges, including liquidity concerns and regulatory risks.

