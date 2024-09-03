News & Insights

Athira Shares Plunge After Phase 2/3 Fosgonimeton Trial For Alzheimer's Fails To Meet Endpoints

September 03, 2024 — 09:52 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) dropped over 72 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the company's announcement that the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease did not meet its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints.

According to the company, the topline results showed that neither the trial's primary endpoint (the Global Statistical Test or GST) nor its key secondary endpoints of ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL23 reached statistical significance compared with placebo at 26 weeks. However, both components of GST, cognition (ADAS-Cog11) and function (ADCS-ADL23), directionally favored fosgonimeton treatment, and in pre-specified subgroups characterized by more rapid disease progression, cognition and function improved or stabilized in the fosgonimeton treated group.

Global Statistical Test is a combination of results from measures of cognition (ADAS-Cog11) and function (ADCS-ADL23).

In addition, data across biomarkers of protein pathology, inflammation and neurodegeneration showed directional improvements with fosgonimeton treatment that are consistent with the broad neuroprotective mechanism of HGF modulation.

