Athena Silver Announces Promising Gold Findings in Ontario

Athena Silver ( (AHNR) ) has issued an announcement.
Athena Gold Corporation has announced promising high-grade gold findings from its Laird Lake project in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, a region notable for gold production. The newly acquired 4,158-hectare project shows potential after initial surface sampling revealed significant gold mineralization along the Balmer-Confederation contact. With plans for further exploration and drilling, Athena aims to tap into this underexplored area, potentially yielding lucrative opportunities for investors interested in the gold market.
