AVIR

Atea Pharma's Phase 2 Study Of Bemnifosbuvir, Ruzasvir In HCV Achieves Primary Endpoint, Stock Up

December 04, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) Wednesday revealed that its Phase 2 study of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir Regimen for the treatment of Hepatitis C Virus or HCV achieved primary endpoint of safety and sustained virologic response.

In the pre-market session, AVIR shares reached $3.67, up 0.19 points or 5.46 percent from the previous close of $3.48.

The study showed 98% sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post-preatment, after eight weeks of treatment. In the Phase 2 study, 99% of non-cirrhotic and infected with genotypes 1-4 achieved SVR12, while the treatment adherent patients with cirrhosis achieved a 88% SVR12 rate. The global Phase 2 study has enrolled 275 treatment-naïve patients, both with and without compensated cirrhosis.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company further expects initiation of the global Phase 3 Program early in 2025.

Bemnifosbuvir is a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and Ruzasvir is an NS5A inhibitor.

Atea said the regimen was "generally safe and well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations."

