Atea Pharmaceuticals announces results from Phase 2 regimen of bemnifosbuvir

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) announced that the Company’s Phase 2 study of the regimen of bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, for treatment of hepatitis C virus met its primary endpoints of safety and sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post-treatment. Primary endpoint results demonstrated a 98% SVR12 rate in the per-protocol treatment adherent patient population after eight weeks of treatment with a regimen of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir. The efficacy evaluable patient population, which included 17% treatment non-adherent patients, achieved a 95% SVR12 rate demonstrating the robust potency and forgiveness of the regimen. The regimen was generally safe and well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations. An accompanying slide deck with the topline Phase 2 results is available on Atea’s website here. Full data for the Phase 2 study are anticipated to be presented at a scientific meeting during the first half of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVIR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.