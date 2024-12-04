News & Insights

Stocks
AVIR

Atea Pharmaceuticals announces results from Phase 2 regimen of bemnifosbuvir

December 04, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) announced that the Company’s Phase 2 study of the regimen of bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, for treatment of hepatitis C virus met its primary endpoints of safety and sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post-treatment. Primary endpoint results demonstrated a 98% SVR12 rate in the per-protocol treatment adherent patient population after eight weeks of treatment with a regimen of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir. The efficacy evaluable patient population, which included 17% treatment non-adherent patients, achieved a 95% SVR12 rate demonstrating the robust potency and forgiveness of the regimen. The regimen was generally safe and well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations. An accompanying slide deck with the topline Phase 2 results is available on Atea’s website here. Full data for the Phase 2 study are anticipated to be presented at a scientific meeting during the first half of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVIR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.