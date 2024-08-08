ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The precious metal silver is often compared to gold, and is important in jewellery and as a safe haven.



Unlike gold, silver also has many industrial uses, including in the production of electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography, and, of course, silverware. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises, and this was one of the factors that helped the silver price break through the US$30 per ounce mark in May for the first time since 2013.

Silver also set a new all-time high in Australian dollars on May 29, when it climbed to AU$48.46. While the price of silver has pulled back below US$30 in recent weeks, it has still been trading at levels not seen since 2021.

The majority of silver is produced as a byproduct at gold and base metal operations, with companies primarily focused on silver being much rarer. In this silver price environment, it is a good time to learn about the largest primary silver companies listed on the ASX.

These ASX silver stocks are sorted by market cap, and data was gathered using TradingView’s stock screener on August 6, 2024.

1. Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT)

Market cap: AU$950.72 million; share price: AU$2.95

Adriatic Metals is a precious and base metals miner in South-Central Europe that is now producing silver from the Rupice mine at its Vareš project, located near Vareš, a historic mining town in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In late February, Adriatic produced its first silver-lead concentrate and zinc concentrate at the Vareš processing plant.

Adriatic’s mining efforts at Vareš are focused on the Rupice deposit, for which it released an ore reserve estimate in December 2023. The estimate indicates an 18 year mine life and probable reserves of 83 million ounces of silver, 640,000 ounces of gold, 723,000 tonnes of zinc, 457,000 tonnes of lead, 64,000 tonnes of copper and 24,000 tonnes of antimony.

In an update on July 29, Adriatic announced in its quarterly activities report that the ramp up was continuing at Vareš, with nameplate production expected during the fourth quarter of the year. It also said that during Q2, 257 metric tons of silver-lead concentrate and 128 metric tons of zinc concentrate were produced and had all been sold.

2. Silver Mines (ASX:SVL)

Market cap: AU$233.75 million; share price: AU$0.145

Silver Mines is an advanced-stage silver exploration and development company focused on its Bowdens silver project, which is located in Central New South Wales, 26 kilometres east of Mudgee.

Bowdens is made up of 2,115 square kilometres of titles, covers 80 kilometres of strike and represents the largest-known undeveloped silver resource in Australia. In its latest mineral resource estimate, released in March 2023, the company reported 169 million ounces of silver and 96,000 ounces of gold in the measured and indicated categories, with an additional inferred resource of 20 million ounces of silver and 96,000 ounces of gold.

The project was approved to proceed to the development and production stage in April 2023. Silver Mines is currently working on updating the mineral reserve estimate and subsequently the ore reserve for completion in the first half of 2024.

In the meantime, Silver Mines continues to explore the Bowdens District. In an announcement on June 28, the company reported that "exploration of the district has been significantly enhanced with the completion of a major seismic surveying program." Exploration at Bowdens will now focus on the five calderas modelled by the program.

3. Investigator Resources (ASX:IVR)

Market cap: AU$64,94 million; share price: AU$0.041

Investigator Resources is a polymetallic exploration and development company with assets throughout Australia and Tasmania. Its flagship property is the Paris silver project, located on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula. The company has referred to Paris as Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped silver project.

In a July 2023 update, Investigator increased Paris' indicated and inferred resources to 57 million ounces of silver and 99,000 tonnes of lead with average grades of 73 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.41 percent lead from 24 million tonnes.

A November 2021 prefeasibility study for the project shows it could operate as a high-grade, near-surface, open-pit mine with a life of five to seven years. Investigator is working to produce a definitive feasibility study for the project. That work includes a regional exploration program with 5,000 metres of drilling for which it released the first results in May of this year.

Paris also hosts the Apollo silver deposit, which is 5 kilometres from the main zone. The company's drilling at Apollo has revealed high grades, including an interval grading 1,262 g/t silver over 8 metres in August 2022.

On July 29, Investigator released its quarterly activities report for its June quarter, in which it said it was working to advance a definitive feasibility study for Paris. Investigator indicated that packages for the study are either substantially complete or nearing completion and expects to release the study during the September quarter of this year.



4. Unico Silver (ASX:USL)

Market cap: AU$45.61 million; share price: AU$0.145

Formerly known as E2 Metals, Unico Metals changed its name in March 2023. The company is focused on the development of assets in Southern Argentina, and its flagship project is Cerro Leon, which consists of two vein fields — the greenfields Conserrat project, in which Unico has an 80 percent stake, and the more advanced Pingüino project.

In its latest mineral resource estimate for Cerro Leon, released in May of last year, the company reported indicated and inferred resources of 40.9 million ounces of silver and 344,200 ounces of gold, as well as over 150,500 tonnes of zinc and 58,500 tonnes of lead.

On May 20 of this year, Unico entered into a purchasing agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Sierra Blanca silver-gold project from Austral Gold (ASX:AGD,OTCQB:AGLDF) and Capella Metals (TSXV:CMIL,OTCQB:CMILF). The acquisition will allow Unico to expand Cerro Leon and consolidate the Pingüino vein into a single entity. The purchase was completed on July 24.

5. Lode Resources (ASX:LDR)

Market cap: AU$10.14 million; share price: AU$0.089

Lode Resources is an exploration company focused on the development of assets within the New England Fold Belt. Its flagship property is the Webbs Consol silver-base metals project, located 16 kilometres southwest of Emmaville, New South Wales. The resource was originally discovered in 1890 and was mined until the mid-1950s.

The company explored the property’s Tangoa West lode throughout 2023 and delivered a series of high-grade results. In February of last year, it reported 254 g/t silver over 116.1 metres, including 419 g/t silver over 41.4 metres; a few months later, Lode Resources returned 389 g/t silver over 24.5 metres.

The firm has continued to test the Tangoa West lode down to a depth of 450 metres. According to the company, the increasing depth has provided it with greater confidence in the size and high value of the target, as well as a better understanding of its scale.

In its June 2024 quarterly update, Lode reported that it was continuing to plan for follow-up drilling at the Webbs Consol project, with a 17 hole program set to commence after the end of the quarter. The program will be focused on testing for extensions of areas at Webbs Consol North with known high-grade intercepts, as well as untested silver occurrences at the Canoon prospect.

