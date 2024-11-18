Astute Metals’ Leichhardt East Shows Geological Promise

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.
Astute Metals NL has completed a second deep diamond drill-hole at its Leichhardt East prospect in the Northern Territory, revealing promising geological features but not yet intersecting the anticipated dense rocks. The drill-hole intersected ironstones and trace sulphides, strengthening comparisons to Tennant Creek deposits. The company remains optimistic about the prospect’s potential and plans further exploration and drilling.
