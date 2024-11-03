Astute Metals Begins Drilling at Promising IOCG Site

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astute Metals NL has commenced diamond drilling at its Leichhardt East prospect in the Northern Territory, targeting a promising Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) deposit. The project is strategically significant, with previous exploration indicating the presence of valuable minerals such as copper, bismuth, silver, and uranium. This drilling effort reflects the lucrative potential of IOCG deposits, which contribute significantly to Australia’s domestic copper production.

