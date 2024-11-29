Astroscale Holdings Eyes Growth in Space Services

Astroscale Holdings Inc. (JP:186A) has released an update.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. is poised for growth in the space industry, with increasing demand from defense agencies for their on-orbit servicing technologies and an expected rise in commercial demand for end-of-life and refueling services. The company is optimistic about securing defense budgets and expanding its customer base due to strengthened regulations and strategic collaborations. As government demand drives their business, Astroscale is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in space sustainability.

