Astro Resources NL to Address Key Shareholder Resolutions

Astro Resources NL is set to hold a general meeting on December 23, 2024, to discuss key resolutions affecting shareholder interests. The meeting will consider the acquisition of a royalty from Greenvale Energy Limited and the issuance of shares to key figures like Anthony Leibowitz, John Young, and Vincent Fayad in lieu of directors’ fees. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, as their votes are crucial in these important corporate decisions.

