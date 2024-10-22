News & Insights

Aston Bay Secures Initial Royalty for Copper Project

October 22, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Aston Bay Holdings (TSE:BAY) has released an update.

Aston Bay Holdings has received an initial C$1.38 million payment from a royalty agreement for its Storm Copper Project, allowing the company to maintain its financial health without restrictions on the use of funds. This funding, part of a larger C$17.3 million package, supports expanded exploration activities and strengthens Aston Bay’s joint venture with American West Metals.

