Aston Bay Secures Initial Royalty for Copper Project

Aston Bay Holdings (TSE:BAY) has released an update.

Aston Bay Holdings has received an initial C$1.38 million payment from a royalty agreement for its Storm Copper Project, allowing the company to maintain its financial health without restrictions on the use of funds. This funding, part of a larger C$17.3 million package, supports expanded exploration activities and strengthens Aston Bay’s joint venture with American West Metals.

For further insights into TSE:BAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.