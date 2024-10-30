ASTI Holdings Engages Shareholders at Annual General Meeting

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, where key company leaders, including the CEO and Chairman, engaged with shareholders. Voting was conducted by poll, with the Chairman acting as proxy for some shareholders, ensuring their votes were cast according to their instructions. The meeting emphasized transparency and shareholder involvement in the company’s decision-making process.

