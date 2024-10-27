News & Insights

Astellas Pharma Withdraws EU Application for Key Drug

October 27, 2024 — 07:22 pm EDT

Astellas Pharma (JP:4503) has released an update.

Astellas Pharma has withdrawn its marketing application for avacincaptad pegol, a treatment for geographic atrophy linked to age-related macular degeneration, from the European Medicines Agency. Despite positive results in the U.S., the company cites interactions with the EMA as the reason for this decision, while remaining optimistic about the drug’s clinical benefits and committed to global regulatory engagement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

