Astellas Pharma Withdraws EU Application for Key Drug

Astellas Pharma has withdrawn its marketing application for avacincaptad pegol, a treatment for geographic atrophy linked to age-related macular degeneration, from the European Medicines Agency. Despite positive results in the U.S., the company cites interactions with the EMA as the reason for this decision, while remaining optimistic about the drug’s clinical benefits and committed to global regulatory engagement.

