AST SpaceMobile's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,412, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $707,369.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $35.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $20.00 $96.0K 11.8K 215 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.76 $15.00 $70.9K 6.7K 125 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/03/25 $3.2 $2.65 $2.85 $23.00 $57.0K 40 200 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $20.00 $49.0K 11.8K 315 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.35 $2.2 $2.33 $23.00 $46.9K 567 400

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,175,276, the price of ASTS is down by -1.29%, reaching $22.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 118 days from now. What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $37.85.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $44. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

