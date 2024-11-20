Assurant Appoints Kevin Warren to Board Amid Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Assurant ( (AIZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Assurant, Inc. announced the appointment of Kevin Warren, former UPS executive, to its Board of Directors, strengthening its expertise in customer experience and strategic growth. Warren’s extensive background with UPS and Xerox brings valuable insights as the company continues to innovate. Meanwhile, long-time Board members Lawrence Jackson and Paget Alves are set to depart, marking a significant transition in leadership at Assurant.

See more insights into AIZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.