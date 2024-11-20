News & Insights

Assurant Appoints Kevin Warren to Board Amid Changes

November 20, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

Assurant ( (AIZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Assurant, Inc. announced the appointment of Kevin Warren, former UPS executive, to its Board of Directors, strengthening its expertise in customer experience and strategic growth. Warren’s extensive background with UPS and Xerox brings valuable insights as the company continues to innovate. Meanwhile, long-time Board members Lawrence Jackson and Paget Alves are set to depart, marking a significant transition in leadership at Assurant.

