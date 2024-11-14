News & Insights

Assura Secures Secondary Listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

November 14, 2024 — 02:41 am EST

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc, the UK’s leading diversified healthcare REIT, has secured a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, aiming to tap into a new pool of capital for growth. This strategic move is set to enhance liquidity and expand the shareholder base by providing South African investors with easier access to Assura shares. The listing is expected to commence trading on 21 November 2024, without issuing new shares.

