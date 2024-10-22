Asset Vision Co Ltd Issues New Securities on ASX

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Future First Technologies Ltd.’s subsidiary, Asset Vision Co Ltd, has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 new securities, which will be quoted on the ASX. These securities are part of the remuneration packages for the company’s directors, highlighting their roles and contributions. This move was approved by shareholders during the recent AGM.

