Assessing Shoals Technologies Gr: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.54, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 26.04%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $5.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $10.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Lowers Underperform $4.00 $6.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $23.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $9.00 $12.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $5.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shoals Technologies Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Shoals Technologies Gr's Background

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Understanding the Numbers: Shoals Technologies Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Shoals Technologies Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

