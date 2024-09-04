Assessing Regenxbio: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.8, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Highlighting a 4.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Regenxbio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $39.00 $38.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $38.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regenxbio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Regenxbio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Regenxbio

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Regenxbio

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Regenxbio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -237.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Regenxbio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

