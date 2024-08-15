Assessing Precigen: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.2, with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A 12.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $9.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Precigen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $7.00 $14.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $4.00 $6.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $10.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Precigen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Precigen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Precigen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Precigen

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs build and regulate gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. Its reportable segments are Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.

A Deep Dive into Precigen's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Precigen's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Precigen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2228.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Precigen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Precigen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Precigen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

