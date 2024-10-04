Assessing Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $169.25, along with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has decreased by 2.35% from the previous average price target of $173.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $174.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $202.00 $190.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $166.00 $188.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $174.00 $175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $205.00 $208.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $154.00 $160.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $160.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jazz Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.95% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, Jazz Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

