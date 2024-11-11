Assessing Bloomin Brands: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.75, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. A 12.79% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bloomin Brands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bloomin Brands's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bloomin Brands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bloomin Brands: A Closer Look

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Bloomin Brands's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bloomin Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 9.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bloomin Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 8.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

