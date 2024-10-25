News & Insights

Asra Minerals Updates on Expired Securities

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited announced the cessation of 20 million options that expired without exercise or conversion as of October 22, 2024. This development affects the company’s issued capital and may influence investor perceptions of future opportunities. Asra’s securities update highlights the importance of strategic decision-making in managing financial instruments.

