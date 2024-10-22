Asra Minerals Reports High-Grade Gold at Kookynie East

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Kookynie East Gold Project, with high-grade gold discovered at greater depths than previously recorded. The company completed three diamond drill holes, confirming significant gold intersections and enhancing confidence in historical data. Asra is poised to continue exploration efforts, aiming for resource growth and further validation of its geological models.

For further insights into AU:ASR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.