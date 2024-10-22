News & Insights

Asra Minerals Reports High-Grade Gold at Kookynie East

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its recent drilling at the Kookynie East Gold Project, with high-grade gold discovered at greater depths than previously recorded. The company completed three diamond drill holes, confirming significant gold intersections and enhancing confidence in historical data. Asra is poised to continue exploration efforts, aiming for resource growth and further validation of its geological models.

