Aspira Women’s completes first development milestone of ARPA-H award

Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) announced the successful completion of the first development milestone of its Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, ARPA-H, award. As a result, Aspira has received a $2M cash payment under the terms of the related agreement. As previously announced, Aspira will receive $10 million in funding over two years through the Sprint for Women’s Health launchpad track for later-stage health solutions. The first milestone encompassed the initial launch activities including the development of project execution and risk mitigation plans, and activities related to the expansion of Aspira’s subject matter and laboratory capabilities. Deliverables provided to ARPA-H to support the achievement of the milestone included detailed project plans, process and governance models, expansion plans for the research and commercial molecular lab, and product opportunity and technical feasibility reports.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AWH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.