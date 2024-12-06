Aspen Extends Joint Venture Agreement Deadline

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. has announced an extension of the unconditional date for its joint venture agreement with Kerjaya Property JV Sdn. Bhd., pushing the deadline to February 6, 2025. This extension provides additional time for both parties to meet the necessary conditions. Investors and shareholders are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

