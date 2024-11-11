News & Insights

Stocks

ASOS CEO Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

November 11, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS PLC announced that CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte has acquired additional shares following the vesting of the company’s Long Term Incentive Scheme, with a portion sold to cover taxes. Post-transaction, Calamonte retains 26,538 ordinary shares, underscoring a slight increase in insider ownership. This development may interest investors monitoring executive shareholdings for potential signals of confidence in the company’s future.

